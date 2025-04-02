Britain announces new travel permit requirement for Europeans

Britain has announced new travel permit requirements for Europeans to have trips.
Starting from Wednesday, April 2, European visitors to Britain will be required to purchase an electronic permit in advance for trips.
The move, aimed at improving security and streamlining entry procedures, marks a major change for visitors from the continent.
The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme needs all visitors who do not require a visa to enter Britain to purchase pre-travel authorisation online for £10, rising to £16 from April 9.
However, Irish citizens are excluded from this new travel permit requirement.
Migration Minister Seema Malhotra stated, "Expanding ETA worldwide cements our commitment to enhance security through technology and innovation."
Britain's Home Office, or interior ministry, said applying for an ETA will be easy through the UK ETA app, with the vast majority of applicants receiving a decision automatically in minutes.
Applicants will have to provide a photo, and biographic details and answer questions on suitability and criminality.
Once an applicant has successfully applied, their ETA is digitally linked to their passport.
To note, an ETA lets multiple visits to the UK of up to six months over a two-year period. Airlines, ferry and train companies will be responsible for validating the ETA status of travellers.
The EU's Entry/Exit System (EES) will put off the requirement to manually stamp passports at the EU’s external borders while creating digital records that link a travel document to a person’s identity using biometrics.
It is worth mentioning that Britain currently pays about £17 for a similar permit to enter the US.
