Syria faces power supply outage after Aleppo plant malfunction

Power outage reportedly occurred due to attempted theft affecting line connecting Deir Ali and Sheikh Miskin stations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Syria experienced a nationwide power outage on Tuesday night due to malfunctions at numerous points in the national grid, a spokesperson from the energy ministry revealed

The outage occurred because the Aleppo power plant went unfunctional, shutting down all the power stations one after the other.

Power to cities will return a few hours after the power stations can restart. 

The electricity supply was completely disconnected in the provinces of Daraa and Suwayda in southern Syria after a high-voltage 230 kV line went out of service.

The outage reportedly occurred due to an attempted theft that adversely affected the line connecting Deir Ali and Sheikh Miskin stations, according to the Daraa 24 Network.

However, electricity has returned to the provinces of Homs, Hama and Tartous and will gradually return to the other of Syria's provinces.

Syria faced severe power outages, with state-supplied electricity accessible for only two or three hours a day in most areas.

Notably, the almost 14-year-long Syria civil war has caused severe damage to the country's capacity to generate electricity, with bombing campaigns deliberately targeting power plants in areas under opposition control.

The government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa to expedite power supply.

Damascus further stated that it will get two electricity-generating ships from Turkey and Qatar to accelerate power supplies.

