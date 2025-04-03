Myanmar earthquake: Military announces ceasefire as death toll rises to 3,000

Myanmar's ruling military has declared a temporary ceasefire following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that has shaken up the country.
As reported by Associated Press, on Wednesday, April 2, the military leaders have announced a suspension in country's civil war until April 22, 2025, to facilitate relief efforts after the powerful earthquake that was observed on March 28, 2025.
The notice followed unilateral temporary ceasefires announced by armed resistance groups opposed to military rule.
The earthquake, which jolted the country and its neighbours, has toppled thousands of buildings and bridges, with the death tolls reaching 3,000 as of now and leaving more than 4,500 people injured.
Myanmar's military seized power in 2021 from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, which has given a rise to significant armed resistance in the country.
The natural disaster has pushed the country, which has already been a victim of dire humanitarian crisis due to civil war, to an edge.
According to to United Nations, over 3 million people had been displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million were in need before the earth quake effected the country.
Many countries including India, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Turkey have been generous with their aid and efforts to make some change in rescue efforts.
Most of the details of the aftermaths have been coming from Mandalay, which was near the epicentre of the earthquake and Naypyitaw, around 270 kilometres north of Mandalay.
As reports of miraculous rescue and deaths are coming, several areas are still without any power and cellphone services, while also being difficult to reach by road.