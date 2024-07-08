Hamas accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of hindering ceasefire talks in Gaza

Hamas accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of obstructing ceasefire negotiations aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
In a statement on its Telegram account, Hamas called on mediators to intervene and stop what it termed "manipulations and crimes" by Netanyahu.
As per Reuters, Netanyahu stated on Sunday that any Gaza ceasefire deal must permit Israel to resume fighting until its objectives are achieved.
On Monday, Israeli tanks advanced into the heart of Gaza City after a night of bombardments, which Gaza authorities reported had killed dozens, even as international negotiations for a ceasefire intensified.
Hamas claimed that while it was showing flexibility and positivity to facilitate an agreement to halt what it called "Zionist aggression," Netanyahu was placing additional obstacles in the way of negotiations and escalating his aggression and crimes against the Palestinian people.
On Saturday, Hamas accepted a key part of a U.S plan to end the nine-month war in Gaza, dropping a demand that Israel commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement.
Meanwhile, a U.S delegation led by CIA Director William Burns arrived in Cairo on Monday for a new round of ceasefire talks with an Egyptian security delegation, according to Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News.
The war began on October 7 when Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.
Since then, at least 38,193 Palestinians have been killed and 87,903 wounded in the military offensive.