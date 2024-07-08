Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android

  July 08, 2024
WhatsApp will soon update its verification check marks to a new colour on Android.

The visual change was identified by feature tracker WABetaInfo in a recent beta version of WhatsApp, indicating that it will be rolled out to all users in the near future.

This update will make the check marks inside WhatsApp resemble those on Instagram and Facebook, Meta's other popular social networking apps.

According to WABetaInfo, the new blue check mark is already being rolled out to testers who have downloaded the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android.

This update aims to improve uniformity across Meta’s apps, making it easier for users who are familiar with Facebook and Instagram to identify whether the entity they are engaging with is authentic.

While, the redesigned verification tick has currently been rolled out to WhatsApp's beta testers on Android, it could soon be available to testers on iOS.

Eventually, it will be released on the stable update channel for all platforms, including WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop.

In addition to this update, Meta is reportedly testing AI integration with WhatsApp's messaging features.

The Meta AI chatbot is designed to help users edit text and generate replies to images. 

