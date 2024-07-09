World

Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report

Several more children have recently died from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip

  • July 09, 2024
Several more children have recently died from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, signaling the spread of famine throughout the area, according to a group of independent human rights experts from the United Nations.

As per Reuters, Gaza health authorities reported that at least 33 children have died of malnutrition, primarily in the northern regions, which have been heavily affected by the Israeli military campaign following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Since early May, the conflict has expanded to southern Gaza, disrupting aid supplies due to restrictions imposed by Israel.

In a statement released on Tuesday, UN experts highlighted the deaths of three children, aged 13, 9, and 6 months, in southern Gaza since May, stating that famine is now affecting the entire region. 

They condemned what they called "Israel's intentional starvation campaign."

However, Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva dismissed this as "misinformation," citing efforts to increase humanitarian aid.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warned last month that Gaza is at high risk of famine, with over 495,000 people facing severe food insecurity.

