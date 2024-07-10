Lionel Messi celebrates Copa America final berth: ‘happy to make it again’

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was delighted after qualifying for the Copa America finals once again after beating Canada 2-0 on Wednesday, July 10.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner shared pictures from the semifinals on his Instagram, along with the caption, “LETTSSS GOOOO!!! ON TO THE FINALS!!! Very happy to make it again to the last Copa America match. We still have one more step to go...”
His fans also congratulated him and showed their love and support for their favourite player over the qualifying into the finals.
The Argentinian fans thanked him for taking the team to the finals. A user wrote, “THE ONE AND ONLY TRUE KING OF FOOTBALL,” while the other gushed, “Always with you. Thanks to the whole team!!!”
One excited fan commented, “One more step towards the trophy GOAT!” The other user added, “1 win away from glory, Capiiii.”
Messi told TyC Sports after the win, “It's crazy what this group did and what the Argentine national team has been doing... I'm living it like I lived it in the last Copa America, in the last World Cup....these are the last battles and I'm enjoying them to the maximum.”
Argentina will now play finals in Miami on Sunday, July 14.