GTA 6 delayed for months after Rockstar Games' shocking layoffs

The internet jokes continue, as Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed, for a second time, until November 2026.
GTA 6, one of the most anticipated gaming releases by developer Rockstar Games, was set to drop in May 2026 and had already been postponed once before, from autumn 2025.
However, in a statement on Thursday, November 6, Rockstar said it needed extra months to finish the game with the level of polish fans had come to "expect and deserve".
GTA 5, the latest in the series, was released in 2013 and is the second best-selling game of all time, while GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026.
In its statement, Rockstar said it was "sorry for adding additional time" to a long wait and thanked fans for their patience.
Furthermore, the developers expressed their excitement for players to experience the game's setting of Leonida, a fictional US state based on Florida, and a modern-day version of the Miami-inspired Vice City.
The announcement came after it was reported that Rockstar's UK studios had fired over 30 workers on October 30.
The Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB), which represents people working in the gaming sector, has accused the developer of sacking UK staff to stop them unionising.
Members led rallies outside the company's offices in Edinburgh and London on Thursday.
Rockstar has stayed tight-lipped about GTA 6, dropping only two trailers so far, with the second arriving in May this year.
Increased demand for complexity and scope from players, as well as soaring development costs, has meant publishers are less willing to take risks on unfinished products.