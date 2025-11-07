Sports

Geno Smith suffers leg injury as Raiders fall to Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback has been deemed questionable for return after the Raiders vs Broncos clash

  By Hania Jamil
The Las Vegas Raiders has been struck with a fresh blow, as quarterback Geno Smith got hurt and the team lost 10-7 to the Denver Broncos.

On Thursday, November 5, Smith ended his night with 143 passing yards and an interception leading to an injury on the first play of the fourth quarter when he tried to scramble past Denver star Nik Bonitto.

The 35-year-old managed to keep his balance a few more yards before stumbling to the ground, where Malcolm Roach fell on Smith.

He was briefly replaced by Kenny Pickett before returning to the game, though he was soon deemed questionable to return with a left quad issue.

Overall, it was a brutal night for the Raiders' offence as it produced just 188 yards, condemning Las Vegas to a 2-7 record on the year.

The Broncos' offence produced just 220 yards; however, Will Lutz's clutch second-half field goal proved enough to seal the win.

