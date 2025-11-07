Sports

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

GTA 6 delay comes after the shocking layoff of 30-40 employees for 'gross misconduct'

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Fans of the eagerly-awaited GTA 6 faced disappointment once again as developers announced another delay until the end of 2026.

On Thursday, November 6, Rockstar Games confirmed another delay until November 2026 with a statement, saying, it needed extra months to finish the game with the level of polish fans had come to "expect and deserve".

Frustrated players rapidly took to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to express their disappointment over the latest announcement.

One user stated, "me in the year of 2070 after hearing GTA 6 got delayed again."

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

"Rockstar games on November 18th 2026 about to announce another delay," another user joked.

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

A Reddit users stated, "Fun fact: GTA 6 will now release over a decade after Rocktstar announced their last game RDR2."

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

Fourth user shared a funny post, saying, "Me and bro when we finally get to play GTA 6 "

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

Another user said, "Its doesn’t even bother me anymore after all this waiting."

GTA 6 delayed once again: Players turn frustration into comedy

Notably, GTA 6 delay comes after the shocking layoff of 30-40 employees for “gross misconduct,” sparking outrage among people.


