Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64 million lawsuit in rare move

For the first time ever, Lewis Hamilton has addressed the £64 million lawsuit Felipe Massa has filed against Bernie Ecclestone, F1 and the FIA over the 2008 F1 world championship.
Last week, Massa was in London's Royal Courts of Justice for a three-day pre-trial hearing in front of Justice Jay.
The Brazilian racer's lawyers argued that Massa had a right to go to a full trial of the High Court over a "conspiracy" led by Ecclestone to keep quiet about the fact that he and FIA president Max Mosley were aware that during the 2008 season Nelson Piquet Jr had crashed on purpose in Singapore.
Hamilton, who is not named as a defendant in the case, was asked about the case for the first time ahead of the Brazilian GP and days after the 17th anniversary of snatching the title away from Massa on the final corner of the final lap of the 2008 season.
The seven-time champion made it clear that the case has nothing to do with him.
"I don't have a view on it. I'm not in touch with it at all, not reading about it," Hamilton shared with the press.
"It's nothing really to do with me, so I'm just trying to arrive at my weekends, and just focus on my job. And whatever the reasons that Felipe has, I'm sure he's got the conviction within him, and that's what he needs to do."
Massa is seeking £64 million in lost earnings he felt he would have earned as F1 world champion, to be known as the "rightful" champion of 2008, and is also seeking an apology from the FIA for not investigating properly.
However, he is not seeking to overturn Hamilton's first title, something that the court has no power over, if the case proceeds to a full trial.