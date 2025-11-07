Sports

Ruben Amorim wins Premier League manager of the month for October

Ruben Amorim joined Manchester United in November 2024 by signing a contract that will last until June 2027

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has won the Premier League manager of the month award for October.

Amorim's leadership brought three consecutive wins against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton.

He joined the club in November 2024 by signing a contract that will last until June 2027.

Amorim credited the players for the achievement in a statement, noting, “The credit is not mine, the credit is for my players," as per BBC Sports.

"They did really well, and our goal is to win the next one [award], because it means we win football matches and that is our goal," he added.

This award is definitely a biggest achievement for Amorim as only two other United managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired have won the Premier League's manager of the month award including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag.

On the other hand, United's forward Bryan Mbeumo was named as the Premier League's best player for October.

The player played a crucial role in United's three consecutive wins where he scored the first goal against Liverpool, assisted Mason Mount in the victory over Sunderland and netted two gaols against Brighton.

He was chosen over other top players like Erling Haaland, Bruno Guimaraes and Matty Cash.

