Lamine Yamal told to take inspiration from Messi, Ronaldo amid rising hype

Lamine Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age

  By Fatima Nadeem
Jorge Mendes has shared advice for Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal.

The renowned football agent urged the teenage sensation to learn from football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amid growing hype.

Barcelona rising star Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age.

Mendes, who manages several Barcelona players including Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati has spoken publicly for the first time about the ongoing rumours and attention surrounding Yamal after weeks of debate about the young player's behaviour and fitness.

“I don't understand all the noise surrounding Lamine Yamal. We've all been 18 and young," Mendes told Mundo Deportivo. 

Mendes continued, "Lamine is the player everyone is talking about worldwide; there's a consensus that he's a great player for both the present and the future."

The Portuguese agent acknowledged Yamal does have a physical problem but assured that both the player and the club are managing it properly and he can recover well and keep contributing to the team.

He added, "As president [Joan] Laporta said, what we have to do is support him and help him as much as possible because he's a great asset to the club."

Barcelona, who are currently in 11th place in the Champions League with seven points from four games will play their crucial match against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

