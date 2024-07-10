World

Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to crazy $1 million golf match

Donald Trump wants to settle Joe Biden rivalry by seeing him in course

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Donald Trump has dared political enemy Joe Biden to a grab his swing for a $1 million golf match!

These opponents sure talked the talk in a debate about beating each other to pulp at an 18-hole clash last month, but now Republicans want to formally graze the course.

On Tuesday, July 9, its leader invited the current American president to pluck up some courage and battle against him on the golf field.

First, Donald Trump professed that he would love to have a war of words with Joe Biden again, then brought up their sports argument from June 27.

No. 45 made fun of his rival’s swing habits while asking him to come out for a $1 million battle, the money from which would be donated to charity.

Donald Trump proclaimed, “It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history! Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters.”

“I would bet… Cause he’s all talk,” he suggested.

And his words did come true in a swish because Joe Biden chickened out of the competition on the very same night, according to TMZ.

His camp said in a statement, “Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics. He’s busy defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, convict, fraud.”

World News

NATO allies join forces to boot Ukraine's air defences
UN report reveals Russian missiles ‘directly hit’ hospital in Ukraine
Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report
Gautam Adani to enter 'shipbuilding' at Mundra port
Zelensky criticises Modi’s meeting with Putin: ‘Blow to peace efforts’
White House responds to speculations about Joe Biden’s mental fitness
June 2024 sets record as 'hottest' month ever
Hamas accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of hindering ceasefire talks in Gaza
Tropical Storm Beryl hits Texas with strong winds and heavy rain
Italy plans 'major' investment in new Eurofighter jets
Russian missile attack kills 31 in Ukraine, hits children's hospital in Kyiv
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast