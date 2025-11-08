Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68

Former Britain’s Worst presenter Quentin Willson has breathed his last at the age of 68 after a short illness.
Willson co-hosted the BBC motoring show from 1991 to 2001, appearing alongside Jeremy Clarkson, ahead of joining Fifth Gear on Channel 5.
Popular for his sharp wit and deep automotive knowledge, he further hosted The Car’s the Star and Classic Car Show, and worked as a journalist.
Wilson’s family confirmed his death with a statement, which read “Quentin brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms. The void he has left can never be filled,” and described him as a “true national treasure” and “consumer champion.”
Wilson was survived by his family, including his three children. Wilson served as an early advocate for electric vehicles and fronted the FairFuel campaign to lower fuel duty.
His support for General Motors' EV1 electric car in the 1990s showed he was “always ahead of the curve,” his family added.
Wilson also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.