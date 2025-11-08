World

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68

Quentin Willson was popular for his sharp wit and deep automotive knowledge

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Former Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68
Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68

Former Britain’s Worst presenter Quentin Willson has breathed his last at the age of 68 after a short illness.

Willson co-hosted the BBC motoring show from 1991 to 2001, appearing alongside Jeremy Clarkson, ahead of joining Fifth Gear on Channel 5.

Popular for his sharp wit and deep automotive knowledge, he further hosted The Car’s the Star and Classic Car Show, and worked as a journalist.

Wilson’s family confirmed his death with a statement, which read “Quentin brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms. The void he has left can never be filled,” and described him as a “true national treasure” and “consumer champion.”

Wilson was survived by his family, including his three children. Wilson served as an early advocate for electric vehicles and fronted the FairFuel campaign to lower fuel duty.

His support for General Motors' EV1 electric car in the 1990s showed he was “always ahead of the curve,” his family added.

Wilson also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season
Norway Spruce made the 150-mile journey from the Albany suburbs to Manhattan

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar
A street racer has crashed into a Florida bar after losing control of his car

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast
Davina McCall has revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis and underwent a lumpectomy in October

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested
Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily since 2011

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales
Osaka merchandise's increasing demand prompted multiple Japanese businesses to continue sales

Joe Biden opens up about his cancer treatment, slams Trump on shutdown

Joe Biden opens up about his cancer treatment, slams Trump on shutdown
Biden celebrates Democratic Party’s massive victory in first major election in Trump’s second term

Kentucky crash prompts UPS, FedEx to ground MD‑11 aircraft

Kentucky crash prompts UPS, FedEx to ground MD‑11 aircraft
US cargo giants UPS and FedEx ground MD‑11 aircraft after deadly Louisville crash

Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe

Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe
Miss Chile’s ’drug‑snorting’ prank at Miss Universe 2025 goes viral, sparking backlash

US flight chaos: Over 1,000 canceled, thousands delayed amid FAA cuts

US flight chaos: Over 1,000 canceled, thousands delayed amid FAA cuts
FAA slashes air‑traffic by 10% amid controller shortage, over 1,000 US flights canceled

James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97

James Watson, DNA pioneer and Nobel winner, dies aged 97
James Watson co‑discoverer of DNA’s double helix, crimefighting and genealogy

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15

Denmark introduces social media restrictions for kids under 15
Children mainly use Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok in Denmark

Lidl set to introduce ‘scan and pay’ system for faster, easier shopping

Lidl set to introduce ‘scan and pay’ system for faster, easier shopping
Lidl will be the first budget supermarket to introduce the 'scan and pay' system