World

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar

A street racer has crashed into a Florida bar after losing control of his car

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Four people have tragically lost their lives and 11 others were injured after a car crashed into a bar in Ybor City on Saturday, November 8.

The authorities identified the suspected driver as 22-year-old Silas Sampson who was reportedly driving too fast and hit several of people at Bradley's bar.

As per local news outlet, three people died at the scene and one died in the hospital.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw informed, “What I can tell you is all the victims were over 20. They were all adults. And we had four that were here that tragically lost their lives."

Bercaw added, "They were out in Ybor, having a good time, expecting to go home safely. And a careless, reckless driver takes everybody’s lives in his hands and just ended this night in a situation that’s never going to be the same for these individuals."

According to the reports, the police saw two cars racing near Hanna and Nebraska Avenues in Tampa which then drove west along Hillsborough Avenue.

One of the racing cars entered the southbound I-275 highway. Tampa police’s air unit followed it as it left downtown and Florida Highway Patrol officers joined the chase.

They tried to stop the car using a pit maneuver near Nebraska Avenue and Palm Avenue but the car continued down the busy 7th Avenue and crashed into the group of people.

The driver has been arrested and is facing charge of vehicular homicide (causing deaths by dangerous driving) with more serious charges expected.

