Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop

The United States men’s national team’s manager, Gregg Berhalter, has been fired from his position after the team's disappointing performance in the Copa America 2024.
According to NBC News, the US Soccer Federation confirmed the removal of the team manager on Wednesday, July 10, after the dismissal of the US from the group stage.
U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement, ““We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”
He further added, “I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Men's National Team.”
Moreover, U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker made this decision after a 10-day review process. During the review period, he consulted with president Cindy Parlow Cone, CEO JT Batson, vice president of sporting Oguchi Onyewu, and members of the board of directors.
Berhalter also took responsibility for the loss in his own statement, saying, “The Copa América result is extremely disappointing, and I take full responsibility for our performance. Our approach and process were always focused on the 2026 World Cup, and I remain confident that this group will be one of the great stories of 2026."