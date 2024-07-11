Sports

Gregg Berhalter ousted as US soccer coach after Copa America flop

USA’s Copa America campaign ended in group stage after defeats to Uruguay and Panama

  • July 11, 2024
The United States men’s national team’s manager, Gregg Berhalter, has been fired from his position after the team's disappointing performance in the Copa America 2024.

According to NBC News, the US Soccer Federation confirmed the removal of the team manager on Wednesday, July 10, after the dismissal of the US from the group stage.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement, ““We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”

He further added, “I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Men's National Team.”

Moreover, U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker made this decision after a 10-day review process. During the review period, he consulted with president Cindy Parlow Cone, CEO JT Batson, vice president of sporting Oguchi Onyewu, and members of the board of directors.

Berhalter also took responsibility for the loss in his own statement, saying, “The Copa América result is extremely disappointing, and I take full responsibility for our performance. Our approach and process were always focused on the 2026 World Cup, and I remain confident that this group will be one of the great stories of 2026."

Sports News

Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina
King Charles asks for ‘less drama’ after England secures Euro Cup final place
England reach Euro 2024 finals after beating the Netherlands 2-1
Lionel Messi celebrates Copa America final berth: ‘happy to make it again’
PCB’s first ‘major surgery’ after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign
Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named ICC players of the month for June
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Novak Djokovic brushes off boos with thrilling victory at Wimbledon 2024
Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon at Wimbledon in solidarity with Ukraine
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives