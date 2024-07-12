Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health underscores the profound impact of adopting a healthy diet in midlife on long-term health and longevity.
The study, presented at the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting in Chicago, analyzed data from 106,931 people over 30 years, starting from 1986.
Participants were at least 39 years old and free of chronic disease at the beginning of the study.
Key findings show that nearly half of the participants had died by 2016, but about 9.2% had reached age 70 without suffering from chronic diseases.
Those who adopted a healthy diet from age 40 were 43% to 84% more likely to maintain their physical and mental health until at least age 70 compared to those who did not follow a healthy diet.
Dr. Anne-Julie Tessier, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard, stated, "Our study provides evidence for dietary recommendations to consider not only disease prevention but also promoting overall healthy ageing as a long-term goal."
The research highlights that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fats, nuts, legumes, and low-fat dairy products is associated with better odds of healthy ageing.
In contrast, high consumption of trans fats, sodium, red meat, and processed meat reduces the chances of healthy ageing.
Dr. Tessier concluded, "People who adhered to healthy dietary patterns in midlife, especially those rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, were significantly more likely to achieve healthy ageing. This suggests that what you eat in midlife can play a big role in how well you age."
The study also confirmed that the association between healthy eating and healthy ageing remained strong even after considering other factors known to impact health, such as physical activity.