Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study

Healthy diet from age 40 increased likelihood of maintaining health until at least age 70 by 43-84%

  by Web Desk
  July 12, 2024
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health underscores the profound impact of adopting a healthy diet in midlife on long-term health and longevity.

The study, presented at the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting in Chicago, analyzed data from 106,931 people over 30 years, starting from 1986.

Participants were at least 39 years old and free of chronic disease at the beginning of the study.

Key findings show that nearly half of the participants had died by 2016, but about 9.2% had reached age 70 without suffering from chronic diseases.

Those who adopted a healthy diet from age 40 were 43% to 84% more likely to maintain their physical and mental health until at least age 70 compared to those who did not follow a healthy diet.

Dr. Anne-Julie Tessier, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard, stated, "Our study provides evidence for dietary recommendations to consider not only disease prevention but also promoting overall healthy ageing as a long-term goal."

The research highlights that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, unsaturated fats, nuts, legumes, and low-fat dairy products is associated with better odds of healthy ageing.

In contrast, high consumption of trans fats, sodium, red meat, and processed meat reduces the chances of healthy ageing.

Dr. Tessier concluded, "People who adhered to healthy dietary patterns in midlife, especially those rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, were significantly more likely to achieve healthy ageing. This suggests that what you eat in midlife can play a big role in how well you age."

The study also confirmed that the association between healthy eating and healthy ageing remained strong even after considering other factors known to impact health, such as physical activity.

Health News

King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Why do migraines happen? Find out
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Talc powder can cause cancer, experts warn
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Boost your skin this summer with vitamin C-rich foods
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Are you aware of the signs of high blood pressure in the elderly?
King Charles thanks Prince William for prioritizing royal duties over Euro semi-final
Are bananas good for weight loss?