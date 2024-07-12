Sci-Tech

SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described the incident as an ‘engine RUD’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024


A second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket suffered a rare and severe failure, breaking apart in orbit on Thursday night, threatening the launch of 20 Starlink satellites.

This incident represents the first failure of the Falcon 9 in more than seven years, raising alarms in the global space sector, as per Reuters.

After launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the rocket's second stage failed to reignite about an hour into the mission.

This resulted in the satellites being deployed into a much lower orbit than planned, risking them burning up in Earth's atmosphere.

Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described the incident as an "engine RUD" (Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly), commonly understood as an explosion.

He stated that the Starlink satellites' software was being updated to boost their on-board thrusters in an attempt to save them, although he admitted this was unlikely to succeed.

This failure occurred during Falcon 9's 354th mission, breaking a long success streak since its last failure in 2016.

However, the malfunction, though occurring on an in-house mission, could impact SpaceX's schedule for upcoming customer missions.

Falcon 9 is the only U.S. rocket currently capable of sending NASA crews to the International Space Station using SpaceX's Crew Dragon.

NASA has not yet commented on the incident, and it is also addressing challenges with Boeing's Starliner, which it aims to develop as an alternative for crewed missions to orbit alongside Crew Dragon.

Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon

Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon
ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine

ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine
Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines

Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch

SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch

Sci-Tech News

SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Google Photos may introduce 'My Week' feature for sharing weekly highlights
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Google and Apple partner to 'simplify photo transfers' across devices
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Top 10 least populated countries in world: Find out
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
YouTube Music testing new AI-powered ‘custom radio’ feature
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
NASA discovers asteroid with 'Moon' during recent Earth flybys
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Google Chrome enhances 'Listen to this Page' with background playback option
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Scientists confirm Earth's core slows down 'dramatically': Details
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch
Google Photos reaches 10 billion downloads on Play Store