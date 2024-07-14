Hamas remains in ceasefire talks despite Israeli attack

Hamas has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks despite deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza over the weekend, said Izzat El-Reshiq, a senior Hamas official, on Sunday, July 14.
As per Reuters, El-Reshiq accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to sabotage ceasefire efforts led by Arab mediators and the United States.
Netanyahu's government escalated attacks to disrupt these efforts, El-Reshiq claimed.
Contrary to reports from Egyptian security sources in Doha and Cairo, negotiations have not been halted after three days of intense discussions.
The recent attack targeted the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, designated by the Israeli military as a humanitarian zone.
Israel stated the strike aimed at senior Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas's military wing, and Rafa Salama, commander for Khan Younis.
Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry reported 92 deaths from the attack.
To note, the ongoing conflict has resulted in over 38,400 Palestinian deaths, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.