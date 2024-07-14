World

Hamas remains in ceasefire talks despite Israeli attack

The recent attack targeted the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, designated by the Israeli military as a humanitarian zone

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Hamas remains in ceasefire talks despite Israeli attack
Hamas remains in ceasefire talks despite Israeli attack

Hamas has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks despite deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza over the weekend, said Izzat El-Reshiq, a senior Hamas official, on Sunday, July 14.

As per Reuters, El-Reshiq accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to sabotage ceasefire efforts led by Arab mediators and the United States.

Netanyahu's government escalated attacks to disrupt these efforts, El-Reshiq claimed.

Contrary to reports from Egyptian security sources in Doha and Cairo, negotiations have not been halted after three days of intense discussions.

The recent attack targeted the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, designated by the Israeli military as a humanitarian zone.

Israel stated the strike aimed at senior Hamas leaders, including Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas's military wing, and Rafa Salama, commander for Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry reported 92 deaths from the attack. 

To note, the ongoing conflict has resulted in over 38,400 Palestinian deaths, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková

Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková
‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet win big at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024

‘Barbie,’ Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet win big at Nickelodeon kids' Choice Awards 2024
Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt

Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery

Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery

World News

Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Who is Thomas Crooks? suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Joe Biden reaches out to Trump following rally shooting
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Trump Rally Shooting: Witness reports spotting shooter with rifle
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Donald Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
School building collapse in Nigeria kills 21, injures 30
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine