Donald Trump calls for US to 'stand united' after surviving assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump was shot in the ear during an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Trump said in a post on Truth Social, stating, "In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined.”
Despite the incident, Trump announced he is eager to speak at the upcoming Republican National Convention in Wisconsin later this week.
This marks Trump's second post since the assassination attempt during his rally in Pennsylvania.
The attack is the first shooting incident involving a US president or major party candidate since the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.
The incident occurred less than four months before the November 5 election, where Trump is set for a rematch against Democratic challenger President Joe Biden.
Moreover, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign confirmed that the former president is fine after the incident.
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in the attempted assassination.
Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Service after allegedly firing shots towards the stage where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania.