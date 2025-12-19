Savannah Guthrie to take break from 'Today' show from Vocal surgery

The American journalist Savannah Guthrie announced that she will be taking a break from the Today show to undergo vocal surgery, which is planned to occur early next year.
On Friday, December 19, the 53-year-old shared on air that she has vocal nodules and a polyp on her vocal cords that is required to be removed.
Savannah explained that viewers may have noticed her voice becoming hoarse and cracking. The condition is not serious; however, the surgery is necessary.
The longtime anchor may return after a period of complete vocal rest. She expects to be away from the show for a couple of weeks.
Savannah jokingly said that some viewers might think that she is suffering from cold, but sad she is finally relieved after an accurate diagnosis that persisted for years.
Co-host Sheinelle Jones wished her health, stating, “A lot of the greats have done it, maybe you’ll come out singing like, I don’t know, Céline Dion,” Jones said as she handed Guthrie a small whiteboard for her to use to “speak.”
Jones even gifted Savannah a whiteboard that will help them to communicate during her recovery.
Savannah previously underwent eye surgery in 2019 after suffering a retinal injury and recovered after some time.