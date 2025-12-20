Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks

World
  By Fatima Nadeem
A significant landslip has affected beachfront properties and prompted safety warnings to coastal path walkers

A major landslide at Nefyn, Llyn Peninsula, has damaged beachfront properties and sparked safety warnings for coastal path walkers.

Council officials warned that there is a continued risk of more earth and debris falling as water continues to flow down the slop of the affected private land.

"We are aware that a number of private properties have been affected, but fortunately they were unoccupied at the time," said Cyngor Gwynedd, as per BBC.

"These landslides are happening more frequently now. Last year we had extreme storms, and this year it's just seems that it's getting wetter and wetter,"she said.

A recently upgraded path between Nefyn and Morfa Nefyn was damaged and had to be closed due to a landslide.

She emphasized that the situation highlights the need to seriously consider the future and safety of coastal paths because of ongoing risks from the climate emergency.

Gwynedd Council staff visited the landslide site to assess the damage and informed the Coastguard.

To keep people safe, the council has cordoned off part of the coastline in front of the landslide as a precautionary measures.

"We would urge members of the public to take extra care when walking near cliff edges and along the coastline, as the land is more prone to slippages following prolonged periods of heavy rainfall," the council added.

