Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate

The US justice department has released some of the so-called Epstein files, the long-awaited documents related to its investigations into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to BBC, the newly releases files akso a number of famous faces are pictures, including former US President Bill Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.
Many of those identified in other releases have denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
As per the court documents revealed by the Justice Department, Epstein allegedly introduced a 14-year-old girl to Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
During the alleged encounter in the 1990s Epstein elbowed Trump and “playfully asked him”, in reference to the girl, “This is a good one, right?”, the document says. The president smiled and nodded in agreement.
The lawsuit filed against Epstein’s estate and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2020 says that "they both chuckled" and she felt uncomfortable, but “at the time, was too young to understand why.”
The victim alleges she was groomed and abused by Epstein over many years. In the court filing she makes no accusations against Trump, and Epstein’s victims have not made any allegations against him.
The US president has previously said he was a friend of Epstein's for years, but said they fell out in about 2004, years before Epstein was first arrested. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.