World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate

Trump Administration releases Epstein files, including photos of Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and other high-profile figures

  • By Bushra Saleem
Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate
Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate

The US justice department has released some of the so-called Epstein files, the long-awaited documents related to its investigations into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to BBC, the newly releases files akso a number of famous faces are pictures, including former US President Bill Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and musicians Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.

Many of those identified in other releases have denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

As per the court documents revealed by the Justice Department, Epstein allegedly introduced a 14-year-old girl to Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

During the alleged encounter in the 1990s Epstein elbowed Trump and “playfully asked him”, in reference to the girl, “This is a good one, right?”, the document says. The president smiled and nodded in agreement.

The lawsuit filed against Epstein’s estate and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2020 says that "they both chuckled" and she felt uncomfortable, but “at the time, was too young to understand why.”

The victim alleges she was groomed and abused by Epstein over many years. In the court filing she makes no accusations against Trump, and Epstein’s victims have not made any allegations against him.

The US president has previously said he was a friend of Epstein's for years, but said they fell out in about 2004, years before Epstein was first arrested. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Savannah Guthrie to take break from 'Today' show from Vocal surgery

Savannah Guthrie to take break from 'Today' show from Vocal surgery
Is Christmas Eve federal holiday this year? Everything you should know

Is Christmas Eve federal holiday this year? Everything you should know
BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy

BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy
Are aliens visiting Earth? Scientists reveal shocking possibilities

Are aliens visiting Earth? Scientists reveal shocking possibilities
Richard Moth appointed new Archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo

Richard Moth appointed new Archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo
US halts green card lottery scheme after Brown University shooting

US halts green card lottery scheme after Brown University shooting
Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack

Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack
Brown University shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted wound

Brown University shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted wound

Trump announces 'Patriot Games', sparking Hunger Games comparisons

Trump announces 'Patriot Games', sparking Hunger Games comparisons
Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center in surprising move

Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center in surprising move
Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation

Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation
Pope Leo appoints Bishop Ronald Hicks to lead New York Archdiocese

Pope Leo appoints Bishop Ronald Hicks to lead New York Archdiocese

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?

Shah Rukh Khan may return to 'King' set after short break?
10 hours ago
Mawra Hocane gives sweet shoutout to her young 'Jama Taqseem' co-star

Mawra Hocane gives sweet shoutout to her young 'Jama Taqseem' co-star

9 hours ago
James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion

11 hours ago