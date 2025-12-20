World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

When is winter solstice 2025? Here's everything you need to know

The winter solstice signals the start of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere

  • By Fatima Nadeem
When is winter solstice 2025? Heres everything you need to know
When is winter solstice 2025? Here's everything you need to know

Get ready for the shortest day and longest night of the year as winter solstice arrives this week.

The winter solstice signals the start of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere while the Southern Hemisphere experiences the summer solstice and the start of the summer.

Here’s what you kneed to know about the winter solstice.

When is winter solstice?

The winter solstice will occur on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 10:03 a.m. EST.

What is winter solstice?

The winter solstice happens because of Earth's tilt toward the sun. During the winter solstice, a hemisphere is tilted farthest away from the sun, receiving the least sunlight.

The solstice itself lasts only a moment, occurring at the exact time the hemisphere is most tilted away from the sun.

What does solstice mean?

The word “solstice” comes from the Latin words sol (sun) and sistere (to stop), forming solstitium. In other words, “solstice” literally means “sun stands still.”

When will winter end?

Winter officially ends the day before the spring equinox which is also the start of the spring.

In 2026, the spring equinox will be on Friday, March 20 and winter will end on Thursday, March 19.

Observing tips

To fully experience the winter solstice, you should observe the sun during the day to see how low it is and how early it sets.

The winter solstice sky is most exciting at night. After sunset, you can see Jupiter and the bright star Sirius in the southeast along with Orion.

Additionally, the Ursid meteor shower will peak overnight on December 21–22, producing about 5–10 shooting stars.

You can use a sunrise and sunset calculator to know the exact times for your location.

US launches 'Operation Hawkeye Strike' against ISIL in Syria

US launches 'Operation Hawkeye Strike' against ISIL in Syria

Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death disclosed after sudden passing at 48

Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death disclosed after sudden passing at 48
Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate

Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate
Savannah Guthrie to take break from 'Today' show from Vocal surgery

Savannah Guthrie to take break from 'Today' show from Vocal surgery
Is Christmas Eve federal holiday this year? Everything you should know

Is Christmas Eve federal holiday this year? Everything you should know
BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy

BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy
Are aliens visiting Earth? Scientists reveal shocking possibilities

Are aliens visiting Earth? Scientists reveal shocking possibilities
Richard Moth appointed new Archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo

Richard Moth appointed new Archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo
US halts green card lottery scheme after Brown University shooting

US halts green card lottery scheme after Brown University shooting
Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack

Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack
Brown University shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted wound

Brown University shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted wound

Trump announces 'Patriot Games', sparking Hunger Games comparisons

Trump announces 'Patriot Games', sparking Hunger Games comparisons

Popular News

Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap

Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap
an hour ago
What is importance of Calcium and Vitamin D for people above 50?

What is importance of Calcium and Vitamin D for people above 50?
an hour ago
Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy

Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy
2 hours ago