Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death disclosed after sudden passing at 48

Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death has been revealed almost month after his sudden passing.
According to Timesnow, Wilson, a prominent tech lifestyle creator with over 3 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, passed away on November 21, 2025, at age 48 in a Los Angeles residence.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his manner of death as suicide via public records (case 2025-18304), with his family announcing the tragedy on Facebook December 13 after his last social media activity on November 12. Representatives did not comment immediately on the cause.
Wilson's family expressed profound grief, calling him the "Go To" family member with "so many projects in the making, scheduled and contracted with various tech and media companies."
Fans had grown concerned in comments on his holiday gift guide video, asking if he was okay after weeks of silence.
Wilson built a over a decade career reviewing phones, gaming systems and smart home gadgets, partnering with brands like Google, Xbox, Apple and Nintendo. He hosted Mashable series "YouTube Weekly" and "Socially Awkward," contributed to the Daily Tech News Show podcast for 10 years, and co-hosted George Takei's "Takei's Take," winning a 2014 Webby Award for their Google Glass review.