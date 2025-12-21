Kiara Advani unveils dramatic first look as Nadia in new film ‘Toxic’

Kiara Advani has charmed fans once again with a special new role.
On Sunday, December 21, Indian actor Yash, who predominantly works in Kannada films, shared a joint Instagram post with the Kabir Singh actress and the movie officials to release a new poster, unveiling Advani’s first look as Nadia in the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
Set against a vibrant circus backdrop, the cover shows the War 2 actress as glamorous yet emotional, with subtle hints of deep grief.
The striking first look features the mother of one dressed in an elegant, off-the-shoulder black gown with a fitted corset-style bodice. It also included a long, dramatic skirt with a high slit, revealing one leg as she steps forward.
To give Kiara Advani a striking appearance, her makeup was kept dramatic with bold eyes and lips, with her gaze lifted slightly upwards, as if she is walking toward a defining moment.
“Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” captioned Yash.
Speaking about the Game Changer starlet’s new character, director Geetu Mohandas said, "Some performances don’t just belong to a film, they redefine an artist. What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative. As a director, I am deeply proud of her and for the performance she has delivered, and for the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey.”
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.