Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn

The Beckham family has now officially split in two.
For months, reports about Victoria and David Beckham’s strained relationship with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, had been making headlines, but none of them publicly addressed the rift.
However, with their latest shocking move, the parent-son trio took their feud online and publicly confirmed the ongoing tensions in the family.
On Saturday, December 20, PEOPLE reported that the Instagram follower counts of the 50-year-old former footballer and his wife had dropped, with a similar decrease seen on Brooklyn’s account.
The 26-year-old aspiring chef, who has been estranged from his parents for months, no longer follows them on social media, and neither do Victoria and David, marking the final nail in the coffin.
Notably, the former Spice Girl alum and her footballer husband still follow their other three children – sons Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper – on Instagram.
For those unaware, tensions between Brooklyn and the entire Beckham family date back to 2022, when his now-wife Nicola Peltz skipped wearing a wedding dress designed by Victoria despite earlier plans.
While things remain quite for a few years since their wedding, until David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in May 2025, when Brooklyn and Nicola noticeably skipped the milestone occasion, making the rift public.