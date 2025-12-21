Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn

Victoria and David Beckham make shocking move to officially sever ties with their estranged son Brooklyn Beckham

  • By Sidra Khan
Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn
Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn

The Beckham family has now officially split in two.

For months, reports about Victoria and David Beckham’s strained relationship with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, had been making headlines, but none of them publicly addressed the rift.

However, with their latest shocking move, the parent-son trio took their feud online and publicly confirmed the ongoing tensions in the family.

On Saturday, December 20, PEOPLE reported that the Instagram follower counts of the 50-year-old former footballer and his wife had dropped, with a similar decrease seen on Brooklyn’s account.

The 26-year-old aspiring chef, who has been estranged from his parents for months, no longer follows them on social media, and neither do Victoria and David, marking the final nail in the coffin.

Notably, the former Spice Girl alum and her footballer husband still follow their other three children – sons Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper – on Instagram.

For those unaware, tensions between Brooklyn and the entire Beckham family date back to 2022, when his now-wife Nicola Peltz skipped wearing a wedding dress designed by Victoria despite earlier plans.

While things remain quite for a few years since their wedding, until David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in May 2025, when Brooklyn and Nicola noticeably skipped the milestone occasion, making the rift public.

Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus not ‘doing another wedding’ after painful past with Liam Hemsworth
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ S23 winner: Karen Carney lifts sparkling glitterball
Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale

Vernon Kay supports wife Tess Daly at 'Strictly Come Dancing' grand finale
Bowen Yang opens up about emotional departure from ‘SNL’

Bowen Yang opens up about emotional departure from ‘SNL’
Lola Young reveals return plans in first post after career hiatus news

Lola Young reveals return plans in first post after career hiatus news

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges

Rob Reiner's son Nick under suicide watch in jail after murder charges
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell makes Broadway debut as Henry Creel

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds
Timothée Chalamet mentions Kylie Jenner for first time in months amid split buzz

Timothée Chalamet mentions Kylie Jenner for first time in months amid split buzz
Lily Collins teases new destination for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 6

Lily Collins teases new destination for ‘Emily in Paris’ season 6
Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift

Popular News

Kiara Advani unveils dramatic first look as Nadia in new film ‘Toxic’

Kiara Advani unveils dramatic first look as Nadia in new film ‘Toxic’
2 hours ago
Elon Musk nears trillionaire status as net worth surges past $749 billion

Elon Musk nears trillionaire status as net worth surges past $749 billion
2 hours ago
Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn

Victoria, David Beckham confirm family rift, publicly end final tie with Brooklyn
3 hours ago