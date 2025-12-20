World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Eight elephants tragically killed as train hits herd in Assam

The train accidents involving wild elephants are common in Assam

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Eight elephants tragically killed as train hits herd in Assam
Eight elephants tragically killed as train hits herd in Assam

Eight elephants were tragically killed early Saturday when a passenger train traveling to Delhi hit a herd in Assam, northeastern India.

As per multiple reports, the train driver saw a herd of about 100 elephants and tried to stop the train by using emergency brakes but the train still hit some of the elephants.

The collision caused the engine and five train coaches to derail but fortunately no people were injured or killed.

This incident happened at around 2:17 am in Hojai district at a location that is not an official elephant corridor, according to local officials.

After the incident, the veterinarians performed autopsies on the elephants that were killed to examine their bodies and the elephants were planned to be burried later the same day.

India’s state-run public radio broadcaster Akashvani said heavy fog in the area may also have contributed to the accident.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a statement, noting, "Trains scheduled to pass through that section are being diverted through another line. Restoration works are on."

The train accidents involving wild elephants are common in Assam which has one of the largest populations of Asiatic elephants in India (around 7,000).

Since 2020, at least 12 elephants have died in such train collisions.

Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks

Nefyn landslide forces council to close coastal path amid rising climate risks
When is winter solstice 2025? Here's everything you need to know

When is winter solstice 2025? Here's everything you need to know
US launches 'Operation Hawkeye Strike' against ISIL in Syria

US launches 'Operation Hawkeye Strike' against ISIL in Syria

Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death disclosed after sudden passing at 48

Lamarr Wilson’s cause of death disclosed after sudden passing at 48
Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate

Epstein files unveil Clinton, Jackson, other shocking photos, sparking debate
Savannah Guthrie to take break from 'Today' show from Vocal surgery

Savannah Guthrie to take break from 'Today' show from Vocal surgery
Is Christmas Eve federal holiday this year? Everything you should know

Is Christmas Eve federal holiday this year? Everything you should know
BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy

BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy
Are aliens visiting Earth? Scientists reveal shocking possibilities

Are aliens visiting Earth? Scientists reveal shocking possibilities
Richard Moth appointed new Archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo

Richard Moth appointed new Archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo
US halts green card lottery scheme after Brown University shooting

US halts green card lottery scheme after Brown University shooting
Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack

Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack

Popular News

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Lars Eidinger set to play Brainiac in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
13 minutes ago
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Maheen gets married in intimate nikkah ceremony

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter Maheen gets married in intimate nikkah ceremony
16 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win

Kylian Mbappé gets unexpected birthday wish after €60M court win
an hour ago