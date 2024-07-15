Donald Trump recalls rally shooting experience: ‘I’m supposed to be dead’

The former US President recounts the ‘surreal’ experience of surviving the assassination attempt during the election campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Trump told The Post Sunday, “The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle. I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead. By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God that I’m still here.”
In the first-ever interview after the assassination attempt with The New York Post, Trump was wearing a loose, large bandage on his right ear; however, his staff did not allow to take photos. He also showed a large bruise on his right forearm to the reporter.
The Republican candidate for the presidency also talked about his ‘iconic picture’ from the day of the incident, in which he is raising his fist and saying ‘fight’ while he has blood on his face. He said, “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen.”
He further added, “They’re right, and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture. I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot.”
The former president also appreciated the rapid response by the US Secret Service, saying, “They took him (the shooter) out with one shot right between the eyes. They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”