Bollywood

Donald Trump recalls rally shooting experience: ‘I’m supposed to be dead’

Trump called the attack on the Pennsylvania campaign rally ‘surreal’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Trump called the attack on the Pennsylvania campaign rally ‘surreal’
Trump called the attack on the Pennsylvania campaign rally ‘surreal’

The former US President recounts the ‘surreal’ experience of surviving the assassination attempt during the election campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump told The Post Sunday, “The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle. I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead. By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God that I’m still here.”

In the first-ever interview after the assassination attempt with The New York Post, Trump was wearing a loose, large bandage on his right ear; however, his staff did not allow to take photos. He also showed a large bruise on his right forearm to the reporter.

The Republican candidate for the presidency also talked about his ‘iconic picture’ from the day of the incident, in which he is raising his fist and saying ‘fight’ while he has blood on his face. He said, “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen.”

He further added, “They’re right, and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture. I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot.”

The former president also appreciated the rapid response by the US Secret Service, saying, “They took him (the shooter) out with one shot right between the eyes. They did a fantastic job. It’s surreal for all of us.”

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears

Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa

King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest

Bollywood News

Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shatters global box office
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Varun Dhawan's next 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' goes on floors
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Alia Bhatt reveals title of upcoming YRF spy film in captivating teaser: Watch
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Natasa Stankovic brings plotwist to Hardik Pandya divorce rumours
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Hina Khan’s mom gets emotional with her bold decision amid cancer battle
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Kareena Kapoor gets nostalgic on her debut 'Refugee' anniversary
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Mrunal Thakur reflects on her ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ cameo
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Fans root for Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’: ‘100cr,+ loading’
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Kareena Kapoor cherishes ‘laughter, dancing’ on Karisma Kapoor’s 50th birthday
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ slated to release on…
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Will Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan lead 'Race 4'?