3,500-year-old lost city found in Peru with 18 buildings and religious artifacts

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient city called Peñico in Peru's northern Barranca province.

The city which is about 3,500 years old, located roughly 200 kilometers north of Lima and sits 600 meters above sea level.

This city is believed to have been an important trade center that connected people living on the Pacific coast with those in the Andes mountains and the Amazon region, as per BBC.

Experts believe the city was built between 1,800 and 1,500 BC which is the same time when early civilizations were developing in parts of the Middle East and Asia.

Drone footage taken by the researchers shows a round structure located on a hillside in the center of the ancient city.

Around this central structure, there are remains of old building made from stone and mud.

Peru is known for having some of the most important ancient sites in the Americas which include the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in the Andes and the Nazca Lines, which are large and mysterious drawing made in the desert on Peru's central coast.

Inca citadel of Machu Picchu
Nazca Lines in the desert on Perus central coast
After eight years of digging and studying the site, researchers found 18 buildings, including religious temples and homes.

Inside these buildings, they discovered various ceremonial items, clay statues shaped like humans and animals and necklaces made of beads and seashells.

The newly discovered city of Peñico was found near the site of Caral, known as the oldest civilization in the Americas, which was established about 5,000 years ago.

Caral has 32 monuments such as large pyramids, advanced farming systems with irrigation and well-planned urban areas.

Researchers believe the discovery of the ancient city helps provide important clues about what happened to the Caral civilization.

