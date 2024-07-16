French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal resigns amid political uncertainty

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his government resigned on Tuesday, July 16, following an inconclusive snap election.
As per Reuters, they will continue in a caretaker role until a new cabinet is appointed.
The caretaker government will manage current affairs in France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, but will not be able to introduce new laws or make significant changes, according to experts.
Their primary focus will include ensuring the smooth operation of the upcoming Olympics, which start on July 26.
Mathieu Disant, a law professor at Paris' Pantheon-Sorbonne University, explained the limitations of a caretaker government, stating, "Handling current affairs means implementing measures already decided and managing emergencies that arise. No more, no less. An outgoing government is deprived of its full powers. This completely—and quite logically—deprives it of any margin for political action."
While, France has had caretaker governments before, they have typically only lasted a few days.
There is no set limit for how long an acting government can remain in place, and parliament cannot force it to resign.
However, the resignations allow Attal and other government members to sit in parliament and participate in the election of the assembly's president when it convenes on Thursday.