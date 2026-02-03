Brain Shuttlewood, ex-BBC DJ charged with sexual offences

A former BBC Radio host, Brian Shuttlewood has been charged with more than 30 sexual offences spanning nearly two decades.
The 79-year-old faced allegations ranging from indecent assault to rape, involving both children and adults.
As per BBC, Shuttlewood has been accused of committing offences against four identified individuals but he denies all the charged.
Shuttlewood, who was known to listeners as "The Big Bopper" is alleged to have committed some of the crimes before joining BBC Radio Leicester as DJ with other incidents occurring during his BBC career from 1978 to 1995.
He is also accused of illegally possessing extremely graphic pornographic material.
During his 17 years with the BBC, he worked across their East Midlands output for Radio Leicester as well as Radio Nottingham, Derby and Lincoln.
Shuttlewood hosted radio shows that centered on 1950s and 1960s rock music including his main program, The Rocker Returns as well as The Brian Shuttlewood Music Programme.
His trial, originally scheduled for January 6 has been delayed until February 17 due to health concerns and he is currently on conditional bail.