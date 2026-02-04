Jill Biden’s ex-husband Stevenson faces murder charges after wife’s death

Jill Biden’s ex-husband, William Stevenson, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife.
According to The Independent, the former US President Joe Biden’s wife Jill’s first husband was arrested after the death of his current wife, Linda Stevenson, after domestic dispute, officials announced, on Tuesday, February 3.
As per the authorities, that 77-year-old was taken into custody on Monday with murder charges.
This came after the New Castle County division on December 28, 2025, responded to the report of domestic dispute at the Stevenson’s residence in Oak Hill, Wilmington, Delaware.
Upon their arrival, they found his wife, Linda, unresponsive in the living room. Despite the immediate medical assistance, officers could not revive her.
Police in a press release late last year said that they sent 64-year-old Linda’s body for autopsy to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. The details of the autopsy report and the cause of her death are not yet made public.
However, police said that Monday’s arrest of Stevenson was made after an “extensive weeklong investigation.”
Stevenson, who got married to Jill in 1970 when she was a 28-year-old university student, is in police custody at Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to pay $500,000 bail. The couple got divorced after five years of marriage in 1975.
Jill then married Biden in 1977 after meeting him on a blind date in 1975. Meanwhile, Stevenson married Linda a decade after his divorce.