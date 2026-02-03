World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer expressed outrage over the leaked emails linked to Peter Mandelson and Epstein

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein
Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein

Peter Mandelson has stepped down from the House of Lords after emails revealed a connection between him and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Some of the emails reportedly contained confidential UK government communications which further raises concerns.

The resignation followed reports that Keir Starmer had given a dossier to the police after it was revealed that Mandelson had sent Epstein emails containing official briefings he received as business secretary under Gordon Brown, including details of the government's actions during the global financial crisis.

Starmer expressed outrage over the leaked emails and has requested the legislation to quickly revoke Mandelson's peerage.

A Downing Street spokesperson said it was “right” that Mandelson was quitting adding, “As the prime minister said this morning, Peter Mandelson let his country down.”

“The prime minister believes there is a broader need for the House of Lords to be able to remove transgressors more quickly,” his spokesperson said.

BBC exclusively revealed that Metropolitan Police is to launch a criminal investigation into Mandelson.

Mandelson will officially leave the House of Lords on Wednesday but will keep his title Lord Mandelson, unless new legislation is passed to remove it, which hasn't been revoked from anyone for over a century.

Brain Shuttlewood, ex-BBC DJ charged with sexual offences
Brain Shuttlewood, ex-BBC DJ charged with sexual offences
Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard
Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard
Elon Musk's X offices hit by Paris raid amid Grok controversy
Elon Musk's X offices hit by Paris raid amid Grok controversy
Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea after mother Nancy goes missing
Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea after mother Nancy goes missing
Tesla's sleek design receives major blow as China bans hidden EV door handles
Tesla's sleek design receives major blow as China bans hidden EV door handles
Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers: Top slangs of every generation
Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers: Top slangs of every generation
Elon Musk's SpaceX merges with xAI in record-breaking trillion-dollar deal
Elon Musk's SpaceX merges with xAI in record-breaking trillion-dollar deal
Clintons to face House questions in Epstein probe amid contempt threat
Clintons to face House questions in Epstein probe amid contempt threat
Scotland weather warnings: Yellow alerts for snow, strong winds issued
Scotland weather warnings: Yellow alerts for snow, strong winds issued
Most expensive country for high school education revealed
Most expensive country for high school education revealed
Sheikh Hasina, her Labour MP niece sentenced in Bangladesh corruption case
Sheikh Hasina, her Labour MP niece sentenced in Bangladesh corruption case
Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's anchor Savannah reported missing in Arizona
Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC's anchor Savannah reported missing in Arizona

Popular News

Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein

Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein
2 hours ago
Lady Gaga thanks 'little monsters' after career-defining moment at Grammys

Lady Gaga thanks 'little monsters' after career-defining moment at Grammys

2 hours ago
Jacob Elordi rushed to hospital during 'Wuthering Heights' filming

Jacob Elordi rushed to hospital during 'Wuthering Heights' filming
3 hours ago