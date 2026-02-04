Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown

Penny the Doberman pinscher has won the Best in Show crown at the 150th Westminster Dog Show.
According to Independent, Penny, who was handled by veteran Andy Linton, won the Westminster Dog Show on Tuesday, February 3.
It was Linton’s second triumph at the competition, almost 40 years after his maiden win with another Doberman named Indy in 1989.
Linton, who guided the four-year-old, told the cheering crowd that despite the ongoing health problems, Penny “is as great a Doberman as I have ever seen.”
“I had some goals, and this was one of them,” adding that achieving this milestone at 150th annual Westminster show has made his achievement “extra special.”
Linton described Penny as generally "very chill" but noted she "can get pretty pumped up for a bad guy. Or a squirrel."
While co-owner Greg Chan revealed that she is “very demanding and very smart” but a pleaser who can do anything for food.
The runner-up of the show, a Chesapeake Bay retriever named Cota, also received equal praise and cheers from the supporting crowd.
Other finalists included Zaida the Afghan hound, JJ the Lhasa apso, Cookie the Maltese, Graham the Old English sheepdog, and Wager the Smooth Fox Terrier.
It is worth noting, after Penny’s win, now Dobermans have won the show five times, while no retriever has ever claimed the top prize.
2,500 dogs of 50 different breeds from all 50 states of the United States showcased their talent and were judged on the basis of how closely they substantiate the best characteristics of their breed.
The winner of the competition, Penny, was presented a trophy, ribbons and significant bragging rights in the dog-showing community.