Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard

A light aircraft crashed in Greater Manchester on Tuesday, February 3.
Two people were believed to be on board the plane at the time of the accident which occurred on farmland near the M62 in Littleborough, Rochdale.
"We are currently in attendance to establish the full circumstances and assess any casualties," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement as per BBC.
It added, "A scene is in place while emergency service workers conduct their enquiries and people are asked to avoid the area as this work is carried out."
A small Cirrus SR20 plane had taken off from Birmingham before it began to lose altitude.
As per the outlet, one person on board used a parachute to escape "with images circulating online appearing to show a yellow canopy caught in a nearby pylon."
Pete Robinson told BBC that he was feeding his sheep when he heard sirens and saw a "massive response going up Blackstone Edge".
"So I went up into a top field and saw what I thought at the time to be a paraglider on the moor edge, engines and lights everywhere," he added.
Residents have been urged avoid the area while officers remain at the scene.