
Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea after mother Nancy goes missing

Guthrie’s mother was ‘taken out of the home against her will,’ police initial investigations reveal

  • By Bushra Saleem
Savannah Guthrie has broken her silence with an emotional plea after her mother went missing.

The NBC News morning show Today’s co-anchor’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, mysteriously went missing from her Arizona home, TODAY reported.

She was last seen on the January 31 night at her residence outside Tucson and was reported missing on February 1 by her family.

Late on Monday, the American broadcaster shared a personal statement on her social media with a picture of the words “please pray.”

She wrote, “We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him. Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant.”

“Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you. ‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord’ – a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home,” the 54-year-old added.


Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC Nightly News that after the initial investigation, the police believe that the 84-year-old mother was abducted and taken out of the home against her will.

Nanos, during a press conference, said that Nancy could not even walk 50 years by herself and is on life-saving medications.

Authorities were also warned that 24 hours without the medication could be fatal for her.

