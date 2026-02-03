World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Elon Musk's X offices hit by Paris raid amid controversy

Elon Musk's social media platform X has recently been subject to intense scrutiny

  • By Fatima Nadeem
French authorities have carried out a raid at the Paris offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X.

The action, which was taken by the Paris prosecutor's cyber-crime unit occurred as part of an investigation into suspected offences, including the unlawful extraction of user data and possible involvement in the possession of child sexual abuse material.

As per BBC, the investigation which was launched last month has since been widened to include complaints involving Grok, X's AI chatbot amid recent controversy.

However, X has not responded to the latest developments but in the past the company has described the investigation as an attempt to restrict free speech.

Musk's social media platform has recently been subject to intense scrutiny after some users on X deliberately used the platform's built-in AI tool to create deepfake images of children and women wearing minimal clothes or even without clothes.

According to the outlet, prosecutors are examining whether X has committed multiple legal violations including possible involvement in child sexual abuse material, misuse of people's images through sexual deepfakes and illegal extraction of data by organised group.

The prosecutor's office also announced that it will stop posting updates on X and will use other social media platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn for official udates.

