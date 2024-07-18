World

Keir Starmer calls for EU unity in support of Ukraine amid global challenges

Keir Starmer stressed the need for stronger European cooperation to support Ukraine and address urgent issues

  by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Britain's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, emphasised the need for closer cooperation in Europe to support Ukraine and address pressing issues such as illegal migration, climate change, and energy security on Thursday, July 18.

Speaking at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting at Blenheim Palace, Starmer highlighted the importance of resetting post-Brexit relations with the European Union, as per Reuters.

Starmer distanced his government from the previous administration's stance on human rights treaties, offering a fresh approach to European leaders.

He stated, "Under my leadership, Britain will be a friend and a partner, ready to work with you, not part of the European Union, but very much part of Europe."

His call for unity comes amid concerns about potential shifts in U.S. support for Ukraine with the possible election of Donald Trump.

Starmer urged Europe to increase its support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, marking this as a primary task for the EPC.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his plea for Western allies to permit long-range strikes on Russia, specifically targeting military airfields.

NATO's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, announced that a new command center to coordinate military support for Ukraine would be operational in Germany by September.

Starmer is keen on improving EU relations post-Brexit but clarified that he does not foresee Britain rejoining the single market or customs union.

Moreover, European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, welcomed Starmer's plans for defense cooperation.

