Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong passes away at 80

Vietnam's Communist Party chief, Nguyen Phu Trong, has passed away at the age of 80, as reported by state media on Friday, July 19.
According to his medical team, Trong died early Friday afternoon following a period of illness.
As per Reuters, he held the country's top position for over a decade.
President To Lam assumed Trong's responsibilities on Thursday as the party announced that Trong needed to focus on his medical treatment.
Though Vietnam does not have an official supreme leader, Trong, who was educated in the Soviet Union, was the most influential figure in the Communist-ruled country.
He had served as the party's general secretary since 2011. Trong secured a third term in 2021 after a two-term limit was waived, showcasing his significant political influence.
In recent months, Trong appeared frail during public appearances and missed several important meetings.
The party must now decide if Lam will continue as acting general secretary until the term ends in 2026 or if a new leader will be elected sooner.