Donald Trump surprise over Elon Musk's endorsement: ‘I didn't even know’

Republican nominee for the White House attended his first campaign rally since the assassination attempt

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
The former US President reacted to Elon Musk’s endorsement with surprise at a campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 21.

According to CNN, the Republican candidate for the presidency claimed, “Elon endorsed me the other day, and I read, I didn’t even know this, he didn’t even tell me about it, but he gives me $45 million a month.”

He further added, “And I talked to him just a little while ago to say I was coming here and how you doing, and he didn’t even mention it.”

Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant donated about $45 a month to a pro-Trump group called SuperPAC.

Additionally, Trump attended his first rally after the assassination attempt with a beige-coloured bandage on his ear.

Donald Trump ‘took a bullet for democracy'

After surviving the assassination attempt last week in Pennsylvania, he recalled the attack and said, “I shouldn’t be here right now, but something very special happened. Last week, I took a bullet for democracy.”

Trump also repeated the words in front of the large, energised crowd that he said when he stood up after he was shot, “Together we will fight, fight, fight, right?” adding, “And we will win, win, win.”

World News

Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen after drone attack on Tel Aviv
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Bridge collapse in China leaves 11 dead, 31 missing
Donald Trump to hold first campaign rally since assassination attempt
UN court declares Israel's West Bank and East Jerusalem occupation illegal
Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong passes away at 80
Donald Trump delivers longest convention address on last day of RNC
Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78
Is Joe Biden withdrawing from presidential race after COVID?