Donald Trump surprise over Elon Musk's endorsement: ‘I didn't even know’

The former US President reacted to Elon Musk’s endorsement with surprise at a campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 21.
According to CNN, the Republican candidate for the presidency claimed, “Elon endorsed me the other day, and I read, I didn’t even know this, he didn’t even tell me about it, but he gives me $45 million a month.”
He further added, “And I talked to him just a little while ago to say I was coming here and how you doing, and he didn’t even mention it.”
Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant donated about $45 a month to a pro-Trump group called SuperPAC.
Additionally, Trump attended his first rally after the assassination attempt with a beige-coloured bandage on his ear.
Donald Trump ‘took a bullet for democracy'
After surviving the assassination attempt last week in Pennsylvania, he recalled the attack and said, “I shouldn’t be here right now, but something very special happened. Last week, I took a bullet for democracy.”
Trump also repeated the words in front of the large, energised crowd that he said when he stood up after he was shot, “Together we will fight, fight, fight, right?” adding, “And we will win, win, win.”