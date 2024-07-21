World

Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen after drone attack on Tel Aviv

At least 3 people were killed and 87 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Yamen’s Hodeidah

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024


The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on the Red Sea port city of Yamen, Hodeidah, on Saturday, July 20, the day after an attack on a drone by the Yemini group.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel said that it has struck Hodeidah in response to the attack on Tel Aviv by the Houthi group.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated, “The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required.”

Moreover, the health ministry in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen said three people were killed and 87 injured with severe burns as a result of the Israeli strikes.

Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV claimed that Israel targeted oil storage facilities and a power plant, while the Israeli military said it hit ‘military targets’ in the country.

The Houthi Supreme Political Council promised to respond to the attack, saying, “This aggression will not pass without an effective response against the enemy.”

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam asserted, “The brutal Israeli aggression against Yemen (aims to) pressure Yemen to stop supporting Gaza, which is a dream that will not come true.”

Jennifer Garner gives exciting home tour to her cat in new video: Watch

Jennifer Garner gives exciting home tour to her cat in new video: Watch
Lady Gaga honors Tony Bennett on his first death anniversary: 'Miss you’

Lady Gaga honors Tony Bennett on his first death anniversary: 'Miss you’
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of ‘happy days’ with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of ‘happy days’ with Georgina Rodriguez
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’

World News

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Donald Trump surprise over Elon Musk's endorsement: ‘I didn't even know’
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Bridge collapse in China leaves 11 dead, 31 missing
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Donald Trump to hold first campaign rally since assassination attempt
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
UN court declares Israel's West Bank and East Jerusalem occupation illegal
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong passes away at 80
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Donald Trump delivers longest convention address on last day of RNC
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Is Joe Biden withdrawing from presidential race after COVID?