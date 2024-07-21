Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen after drone attack on Tel Aviv

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on the Red Sea port city of Yamen, Hodeidah, on Saturday, July 20, the day after an attack on a drone by the Yemini group.
According to Al Jazeera, Israel said that it has struck Hodeidah in response to the attack on Tel Aviv by the Houthi group.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated, “The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required.”
Moreover, the health ministry in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen said three people were killed and 87 injured with severe burns as a result of the Israeli strikes.
Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV claimed that Israel targeted oil storage facilities and a power plant, while the Israeli military said it hit ‘military targets’ in the country.
The Houthi Supreme Political Council promised to respond to the attack, saying, “This aggression will not pass without an effective response against the enemy.”
Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam asserted, “The brutal Israeli aggression against Yemen (aims to) pressure Yemen to stop supporting Gaza, which is a dream that will not come true.”