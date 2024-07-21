Western US braces for severe heatwave with record-breaking temperatures

A major heatwave is hitting the western United States, with temperatures expected to soar into the triple digits.
As per Reuters, the extreme weather will impact cities from Southern California to northern Idaho through mid-week, with forecasts predicting highs above 110°F (43°C).
Nearly 30 million people are under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings across California, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.
In addition to the heat, central Oregon and parts of Washington face increased wildfire risks due to the hot and dry conditions.
The Lone Rock Fire in Oregon has burned over 116,000 acres, and the Durkee Fire has led to evacuations in eastern Oregon. Wildfires in Canada have also forced evacuations.
Experts link the extreme heat to climate change and warn of health risks like heat stroke.
Cities in Washington, such as Yakima and Spokane, are expected to break records, while Boise, Idaho, might match its 107°F (42°C) record. Las Vegas could tie its record of 113°F (45°C), and Death Valley may exceed 120°F (49°C).
Although temperatures may ease after Monday, the heat will remain significantly above average in the affected areas.