US deploys military assets to Middle East for Israel defense

In response to escalating regional tensions following Israeli assassinations in Iran and Lebanon, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a significant military buildup in the Middle East.
The Pentagon announced that navy cruisers and destroyers are being deployed to the region, accompanied by an additional fighter jet squadron and land-based missile defense systems.
According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, Secretary Austin informed Israeli officials of the measures, emphasizing the US commitment to supporting Israel's defense.
“(Austin) informed the minister of additional measures to include ongoing and future defensive force posture changes that the department will take to support the defence of Israel,” Singh told reporters after the announcement.
The US deployment comes as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to simmer. Israeli officials have vowed to take action against Iranian threats, while Iran has promised retaliation.
Singh further added,"(Austin) committed to minister Gallant and the President (Joe Biden) committed to (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that we will be bolstering our force protection in the region."
The United States is bracing for a potential response from Iran and its allies following the recent assassinations of two high-profile figures.
Just two days ago, Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Hamas peace negotiator, was killed in Tehran, while a senior Hezbollah figure was also assassinated in Beirut.