World

US deploys military assets to Middle East for Israel defense

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a significant military buildup in the Middle East

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024
US deploys military assets to Middle East for Israel defense
US deploys military assets to Middle East for Israel defense

In response to escalating regional tensions following Israeli assassinations in Iran and Lebanon, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a significant military buildup in the Middle East.

The Pentagon announced that navy cruisers and destroyers are being deployed to the region, accompanied by an additional fighter jet squadron and land-based missile defense systems.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, Secretary Austin informed Israeli officials of the measures, emphasizing the US commitment to supporting Israel's defense.

“(Austin) informed the minister of additional measures to include ongoing and future defensive force posture changes that the department will take to support the defence of Israel,” Singh told reporters after the announcement.

The US deployment comes as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to simmer. Israeli officials have vowed to take action against Iranian threats, while Iran has promised retaliation.

Singh further added,"(Austin) committed to minister Gallant and the President (Joe Biden) committed to (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that we will be bolstering our force protection in the region."

The United States is bracing for a potential response from Iran and its allies following the recent assassinations of two high-profile figures.

Just two days ago, Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Hamas peace negotiator, was killed in Tehran, while a senior Hezbollah figure was also assassinated in Beirut.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

World News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Major unrest in Bangladesh leads to nationwide curfew, at least 55 dead
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Far-right protests spark chaos: Over 90 arrests across UK
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris cross swords over presidential debate
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Biden urges Iran to stand down amid escalating conflict with Israel
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
US issues urgent warning for citizens to leave Lebanon amid rising tensions
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Donald Trump agrees to ‘talk it out’ with Kamala Harris on TV
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Pakistan's battle against climate change: Policy gaps, programs, challenges
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Vietnam's President To Lam appointed as new general secretary of Communist Party
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Graduate Asmaa's texts to BBC unleashed from ruins of Gaza: 'Still alive'
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kamala Harris campaign breaks fundraising records in July
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kamala Harris officially takes the lead as Democratic presidential nominee