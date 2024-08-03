MS Dhoni opens up about his chemistry with Virat Kohli

In a recent event in Hyderabad, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opened up about his relationship with Virat Kohli.
Dhoni expressed that while he and Kohli do not often meet, they always make time to chat when they do, as per NDTV Sports.
He described their conversations as a valued part of their bond, reminiscing about the enjoyable moments they shared on the field.
Dhoni highlighted their on-field partnership, saying, "We have been colleagues who played for India for a very long time. Kohli has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket. It was a lot of fun batting with him during the middle overs, as we used to take a lot of twos and threes."
Kohli recently played a key role in the ICC T20 World Cup, where he scored 76 runs in the final against South Africa, leading his team to victory.
Meanhile, Dhoni also made headlines with his return to the field in the 2024 league season after knee surgery.
Despite occasional struggles, he scored 161 runs in 11 innings with an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54.