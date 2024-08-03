Sports

MS Dhoni opens up about his chemistry with Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni shared many memorable moments and partnerships with Virat Kohli

  • August 03, 2024
In a recent event in Hyderabad, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opened up about his relationship with Virat Kohli.

Dhoni expressed that while he and Kohli do not often meet, they always make time to chat when they do, as per NDTV Sports.

He described their conversations as a valued part of their bond, reminiscing about the enjoyable moments they shared on the field.

Dhoni highlighted their on-field partnership, saying, "We have been colleagues who played for India for a very long time. Kohli has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket. It was a lot of fun batting with him during the middle overs, as we used to take a lot of twos and threes."

Kohli recently played a key role in the ICC T20 World Cup, where he scored 76 runs in the final against South Africa, leading his team to victory.

Meanhile, Dhoni also made headlines with his return to the field in the 2024 league season after knee surgery. 

Despite occasional struggles, he scored 161 runs in 11 innings with an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54.

Sports News

Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC ready with plan B if India refuses Pakistan trip
Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'
Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller
Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy
Simone Biles claims 7th gold medal at Paris Olympics
Léon Marchand claims fourth gold with record-breaking 200-meter IM
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final
Sha’Carri Richardson reveals her favourite Dallas food spots
Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed