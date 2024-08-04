Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates most likely to face the brunt of the backlash as a bombshell book is set to release very soon!
Author Anupreeta Das made shocking claims about the co-founder of Microsoft in her upcoming book, alleging him of exuding flirtatious behavior towards women interns at his firm.
As reported by the New York Post, the Bill Gates foundation took measures to prevent him from being alone with young interns.
The book describes Gates as someone who, despite his public philanthropic persona, displayed a pattern of unwelcome advances and flirtatious behavior towards both employees and interns.
According to Das, Gates made interns at the Gates Foundation uncomfortable by flirting with them, causing them to worry about their career prospects while trying to avoid unwanted attention from their boss.
However, a former Microsoft executive mentioned in the book asserts that Gates did not exploit women or demand sexual favors in exchange for career benefits.
“He’s not Harvey Weinstein… I know of no real situation in which anyone got anything for sleeping with Bill,” the executive stated.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Gates has denied the accusations, criticizing the book for relying heavily on hearsay and anonymous sources.
“The book includes highly sensationalized allegations and outright falsehoods, ignoring the documented facts our office provided to the author on numerous occasions,” the spokesperson told publication.
The book also claims that these alleged actions significantly strained Gates' marriage to Melinda French Gates, leading her to reorganize his security team and restrict his access to personal contact information.
Gates and Melinda’s divorce is was also linked to Gates’ continued association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Despite Gates and his representatives' denials of the bombshell claims, the book is expected to trigger intense public scrutiny and debate.
The book is scheduled for release on August 13.