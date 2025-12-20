Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy

After Mohamed Salah's explosive comments grabbed headlines earlier this month, new details have emerged from inside the Liverpool dressing room.
The 33-year-old forward was previously left out of Liverpool’s squad for their midweek Champions League win against Inter Milan after giving a fiery interview.
Salah has publicly expressed frustration after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.
He said, “I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season."
“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship," Salah added.
After being left out, Salah made a notable return to the Liverpool team by providing an assist in a 2-0 victory over Brighton on last Saturday.
At that time, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said there is no problem with Salah and that substituting him in was an easy decision.
In a recent interview with Sky Sports, teammate Curtis Jones has revealed that Salah apologised to his teammates following the interview, insisting that the squad remains united and fully supportive of the Egypt forward despite the controversy.
“Mo is his own man and he can say his own stuff. He apologised to us and was like, 'If I've affected anybody or made you feel any sort of way, I apologise'. That's the man that he is," the player said.
Jones further revealed, “I can only speak from me knowing Mo and how he is with us and how he acted on that. He was positive as well. He was the exact same Mo, he had a big smile on his face and everybody was exactly the same with him."
Salah has now joined the Egypt national team for the Africa Cup of Nations which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 21.