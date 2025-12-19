World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Richard Moth appointed new Archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo

Pope Leo accepts the resignation of Cardinal Vincent Nichols and appoints Richard Moth as the new Archbishop of Westminster

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Richard Moth appointed new archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo
Richard Moth appointed new archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo

Pope Leo has appointed Bishop Richard Moth as the new Archbishop of Westminster, the top Catholic leader in England and Wales.

Richard Moth will take over from Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who retired after turning 80 and served as Archbishop of Westminster for 16 years.

The 67-year-old has been Bishop of Arundel and Brighton for 10 years and was previously Bishop to the Forces as well.

"I am moved greatly by the trust that Pope Leo has placed in me. I look forward to continuing the great adventure that is the life of the Church and witness to the Gospel," Richard Moth said in a statement as per Reuters.

The Pope's ambassador to the UK, called the Apostolic Nuncio, led the search for Cardinal Nichols and gave Pope a list of potential candidates.

As the new Archbishop of Westminster, Richard Moth will lead around six million Catholics and serve as president of the Bishops's Conference of England and Wales.

This came just one day after the Vatican announced major changes in the US church leadership by appointing Bishop Ronald Hicks from Illinois to replace Cardinal Timothy Dolan as leader of the New York archdiocese, the second-largest in the country with around 2.8 million member.

BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy

BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy
Are aliens visiting Earth? Scientists reveal shocking possibilities

Are aliens visiting Earth? Scientists reveal shocking possibilities
US halts green card lottery scheme after Brown University shooting

US halts green card lottery scheme after Brown University shooting
Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack

Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack
Brown University shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted wound

Brown University shooting suspect found dead from self-inflicted wound

Trump announces 'Patriot Games', sparking Hunger Games comparisons

Trump announces 'Patriot Games', sparking Hunger Games comparisons
Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center in surprising move

Kennedy Center to be renamed Trump-Kennedy Center in surprising move
Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation

Manchester Arena bombing child survivors to receive significant compensation
Pope Leo appoints Bishop Ronald Hicks to lead New York Archdiocese

Pope Leo appoints Bishop Ronald Hicks to lead New York Archdiocese
Kristin Cabot finally breaks silence on viral Coldplay kiss cam incident

Kristin Cabot finally breaks silence on viral Coldplay kiss cam incident
Australia announces major crackdown after fatal Bondi Beach shooting

Australia announces major crackdown after fatal Bondi Beach shooting
Netflix seals exclusive video podcast deal with Barstool Sports

Netflix seals exclusive video podcast deal with Barstool Sports

Popular News

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries

Taylor Swift takes sharp aim at two past break-ups in new Disney docuseries
56 minutes ago
BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy

BBC overhauls editorial committee after Trump speech controversy
21 minutes ago