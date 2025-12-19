Richard Moth appointed new archbishop of Westminster by Pope Leo

Pope Leo has appointed Bishop Richard Moth as the new Archbishop of Westminster, the top Catholic leader in England and Wales.
Richard Moth will take over from Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who retired after turning 80 and served as Archbishop of Westminster for 16 years.
The 67-year-old has been Bishop of Arundel and Brighton for 10 years and was previously Bishop to the Forces as well.
"I am moved greatly by the trust that Pope Leo has placed in me. I look forward to continuing the great adventure that is the life of the Church and witness to the Gospel," Richard Moth said in a statement as per Reuters.
The Pope's ambassador to the UK, called the Apostolic Nuncio, led the search for Cardinal Nichols and gave Pope a list of potential candidates.
As the new Archbishop of Westminster, Richard Moth will lead around six million Catholics and serve as president of the Bishops's Conference of England and Wales.
This came just one day after the Vatican announced major changes in the US church leadership by appointing Bishop Ronald Hicks from Illinois to replace Cardinal Timothy Dolan as leader of the New York archdiocese, the second-largest in the country with around 2.8 million member.