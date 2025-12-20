Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap

Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
In one of the pictures in newly released Epstein files, Andrew was seen lying across five women, whose faces were redacted

Prince William can't help but be sympathetic towards his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, after their parents' latest link to Jeffrey Epstein.

Following King Charles' shocking decision to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's royal titles, the ex-prince is once again in headlines after being spotted in the latest leaked photo linked to Epstein.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who were seen publicly for the first time in weeks as they attended the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace earlier this week, are at the centre of attention as their parents' association with the disgraced financier takes the spotlight.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes that the Prince of Wales will have "sympathy" for the pair, especially as he received endless media attention due to his parents' marriage while growing up.

She noted, "Whatever you think of their parents, Beatrice and Eugenie have not been accused of doing anything wrong."

Bond added that over the years, the princesses have witnessed their parents getting criticised; however, they have remained to keep a close relationship with the royal family, and King Charles is particular about protecting his nieces.

"So I think everyone would have been very welcoming at the Palace lunch. I was pleased to see them looking so bright and happy."

Bond said the biggest question now is whether the sisters will spend Christmas Day with the royal family or their parents—if Andrew and Sarah are celebrating together—or with their own families and in-laws.

"In the end, Christmas is all about children and making it special for them. So I suspect Beatrice and Eugenie will go wherever they feel their little ones will have the most magical time," she told the Mirror.

In the latest Epstein files, published on the US Department of Justice's website, Andrew was seen lying in a suit with five unidentified women and Ghislaine Maxwell.

